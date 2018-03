BRIEF-Hanwha Techwin Says Has Fixed Camera's Vulnerabilities Mentioned In Kaspersky Lab's Report

March 12 (Reuters) - Hanwha Techwin, On Kaspersky Lab’s Report:

* HANWHA TECHWIN, ON KASPERSKY LAB’S REPORT, SAYS HAVE ALREADY FIXED CAMERA’S VULNERABILITIES, INCLUDING REMOTE UPLOAD, EXECUTION OF ARBITRARY MALICIOUS CODE

* HANWHA TECHWIN, ON KASPERSKY LAB’S REPORT, SAYS HAVE RELEASED UPDATED FIRMWARE AVAILABLE TO ALL OUR USERS

* HANWHA TECHWIN, ON KASPERSKY LAB’S REPORT, SAYS SOME VULNERABILITIES RELATED TO CLOUD HAVE BEEN RECOGNIZED AND WILL BE FIXED SOON Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: