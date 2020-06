June 3 (Reuters) - Hao Bai International (Cayman) Ltd :

* SEES NET LOSS OF NOT LESS THAN HK$20 MILLION FOR YEAR

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO SUBSTANTIAL DROP OF REVENUE RECORDED BY GROUP

* SEES NET LOSS OF NOT LESS THAN HK$20 MILLION FOR YEAR VERSUS NET PROFIT OF ABOUT HK$3.0 MILLION

* DURING YEAR, REVENUE DROPPED DUE TO ECONOMIC DOWNTURN IN HK FROM PROTESTS, VIOLENT DEMONSTRATIONS & PANDEMIC