Aug 9 (Reuters) - Hao Wen Holdings Ltd

* Unaudited turnover of group for six months ended 30 June 2017 amounted to about rmb22.3 representing an increase of about 138.6%

* Directors do not recommend payment of an interim dividend for six months ended 30 june 2017

* HY loss attributable to owners of company for six months ended 30 June 2017 was approximately rmb31.5 million versus loss rmb1.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: