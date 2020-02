Feb 26 (Reuters) - Hap Seng Consolidated Bhd:

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 682.0 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 1.43 BILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 156.2 MILLION RGT

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK COULD NEGATIVELY IMPACT TRADING DIVISION’S SUPPLY CHAIN

* BUILDING MATERIALS DIVISION'S OPERATIONS VIA MMSB & HAFARY EXPECTED TO BE AFFECTED BY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS DUE TO COVID-19