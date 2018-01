Jan 5 (Reuters) - Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd :

* DEC 2017 FFB PRODUCTION OF 63,454‍​ TONNES

* DECEMBER PRODUCTION OF CRUDE PALM OIL WAS 14,656 TONNES; DEC PRODUCTION OF PALM KERNEL 3,673‍​ TONNES Source: bit.ly/2qrDhn8 Further company coverage: