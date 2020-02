Feb 24 (Reuters) - Hap Seng Plantations Holdings Bhd :

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 31.2 MILLION RGT, QTRLY REVENUE 124.9 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 96.1 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 6.1 MILLION RGT

* SHIPMENTS TO INDIA AND CHINA EXPECTED TO BE SUBDUED IN Q1 2020 DUE TO CURRENT RESTRICTIONS BY INDIA, COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* GROUP RESULTS FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2020 EXPECTED TO BE INFLUENCED BY COVID-19 OUTBREAK