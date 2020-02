BRIEF-Hapag Lloyd FY EBIT Up At EUR 811 Million

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Hapag Lloyd AG:

* EBIT FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR SIGNIFICANTLY INCREASED TO EUR 811 MILLION (2018: EUR 444 MILLION).

* REVENUES INCREASED IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR BY APPROXIMATELY 9 PERCENT, TO EUR 12.6 BILLION (2018: EUR 11.6 BILLION)

* IMPROVED AVERAGE FREIGHT RATE OF 1,072 USD/TEU FOR YEAR AS A WHOLE

* FY EBITDA ROSE TO EUR 1,986 MILLION (2018: EUR 1,139 MILLION)