BRIEF-Hapag Lloyd FY Net Income Up At EUR 373 Million

March 20 (Reuters) - HAPAG LLOYD AG:

* CORONAVIRUS TO INFLUENCE GROWTH IN 2020

* EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION AND AMORTISATION (EBITDA) ROSE TO USD 2.2 BILLION (ALMOST EUR 2 BILLION)

* FY GROUP NET RESULT IMPROVED SIGNIFICANTLY TO AROUND USD 418 MILLION (EUR 373 MILLION)

* FY REVENUES INCREASED IN 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR BY APPROXIMATELY 3 PERCENT, TO USD 14.1 BILLION (EUR 12.6 BILLION)

* FY EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST AND TAXES (EBIT) CLIMBED TO USD 908 MILLION (EUR 811 MILLION)

* FOR 2020, HAPAG-LLOYD TODAY EXPECTS AN EBITDA OF EUR 1.7 TO 2.2 BILLION AND AN EBIT OF EUR 0.5 TO 1.0 BILLION

* OUTLOOK 2020: CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK TO HAVE AN IMPACT ON DEVELOPMENT OF EARNINGS IN H1