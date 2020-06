June 19 (Reuters) - Happiness Biotech Group Ltd:

* HAPPINESS BIOTECH ANNOUNCED PROGRESS OF COVID-19 TESTING KITS

* HAPPINESS BIOTECH GROUP LTD - OBTAINED CE CERTIFICATION FOR COMPANY’S COVID-19 ANTI-BODY TESTING KITS ON JUNE 5

* HAPPINESS BIOTECH - SAMPLES OF COVID-19 TESTING KITS HAVE BEEN SHIPPED TO COUNTRIES