April 6 (Reuters) - Happy Valley Nutrition Ltd:

* CURRENTLY NO DIRECT IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON CO’S TIMELINES; MANY OF CO’S SUPPLIERS & POTENTIAL OFFTAKE PARTNERS AFFECTED

* TO MEET OPERATIONS START DATE OF JULY 2022 FOR FACILITY, FUNDING AND SETTLEMENT OF PROPERTIES THAT CO WILL BUY TO NOW OCCUR IN H1 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: