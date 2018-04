BRIEF-Harbert Discovery Fund Reports 7.7 Percent Stake In Ecology And Environment Inc As Of April 17, 2018

April 27 (Reuters) - Ecology and Environment Inc:

* HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP REPORTS 7.7 PERCENT STAKE IN ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT INC AS OF APRIL 17, 2018 - SEC FILING

* HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND, LP - PURCHASED SECURITIES OF ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT BASED ON BELIEF THAT SECURITIES WERE “UNDERVALUED”

* HARBERT DISCOVERY FUND LP - ANTICIPATE HAVING FURTHER CONVERSATIONS WITH ECOLOGY AND ENVIRONMENT'S BOARD REGARDING POSSIBLE WAYS TO ENHANCE SHAREHOLDER VALUE Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2KkW3SQ) Further company coverage: