March 28 (Reuters) - Harbin Bank Co Ltd:

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME RMB ‍11,307.5​ MILLION VERSUS RMB11,573.3 MILLION

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE RMB5,249.1 MILLION VERSUS RMB4,876.6 MILLION A YEAR AGO

* AS AT DEC 31 2017, TIER 1 CAPITAL ADEQUACY RATIO WAS ‍9.74​ PERCENT

* FY NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.15 PERCENT VERSUS 2.65 PERCENT A YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED FINAL CASH DIVIDEND OF RMB0.05 PER SHARE