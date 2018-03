March 13 (Reuters) - Harbin Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT BUYS 299,950 PREFERENCE SHARES IN GNC

* SAYS CONVERSION PRICE FOR EACH PREFERENCE SHARE SET AT $5.35, CO WILL HOLD 40.1 PERCENT IN GNC AS ITS BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER AFTER CONVERSION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FPmNvi Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)