April 27 (Reuters) - Harboes Bryggeri A/S:

* ADJUSTS OUTLOOK 2019/2020

* NOW EXPECTS EBITDA IN THE RANGE OF DKK 64-68 MILLION VERSUS PREVIOUS VIEW (NOT LOSS) OF DKK 70-80 MILLION

* NOW SEES 2019/2020 PRE-TAX LOSS OF DKK 40-44 MILLION VERSUS PREVIOUS VIEW OF LOSS DKK 20-30 MILLION

* GUIDANCE AFFECTED BY COVID-19 CRISIS