March 23 (Reuters) - HARBOES BRYGGERI A/S:

* EXPECTS NOW 2017/2018 EBITDA IN RANGE OF DKK 95-105 MILLION VERSUS DKK 110-120 MILLION BEFORE‍​

* EXPECTS PRE-TAX RESULTS IN THE LEVEL OF DKK 0-10 MILLION FOR 2017/2018