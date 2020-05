May 30 (Reuters) - Harborside Inc:

* HARBORSIDE INC. ANNOUNCES INTENT TO RESTATE CERTAIN HISTORICAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND DELAY IN FILING ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND MD&A

* HARBORSIDE INC - REAFFIRMS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PRELIMINARY FISCAL 2019 AND Q1 2020 RESULTS

* HARBORSIDE - PREVIOUS FIN STATEMENTS FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, 2017, 2018, INTERIM PERIODS ENDED MAR 31,JUNE 30,SEPT 30, 2019 TO BE RESTATED AND REISSUED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: