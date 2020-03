March 31 (Reuters) - Hardide PLC:

* HARDIDE PLC - REVENUE IN SIX MONTHS TO 31 MARCH 2020 HAS BEEN MORE THAN 25 PER CENT AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* HARDIDE PLC - DEMAND HAS BEEN STRONG FROM CUSTOMERS IN OIL AND GAS, FLOW CONTROL AND PRECISION ENGINEERING SECTORS THROUGHOUT FIRST HALF OF FY

* HARDIDE PLC - MINDFUL THAT ORDER INTAKE IN SECOND HALF OF THIS FINANCIAL YEAR MIGHT WELL BE AFFECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: