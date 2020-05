May 19 (Reuters) - Hardide PLC:

* H1 REVENUE ROSE 29 PERCENT TO 3.02 MILLION STG

* HY GROSS PROFIT OF £1.66M - UP BY 58% (H1 2019: £1.05M)

* ORDER BOOK GOING INTO H2 WAS STRONG & TRADING STARTED WELL & NOT BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY AFFECTED SO FAR BY DISRUPTIVE EFFECTS OF COVID-19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: