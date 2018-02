BRIEF-Hardinge Required To Pay Privet Termination Fee Of $8.5 Mln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Hardinge Inc:

* HARDINGE - IF MERGER DEAL WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT TERMINATED IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO REQUIRED TO PAY PRIVET A TERMINATION FEE OF $8.5 MILLION

* HARDINGE - IF MERGER DEAL WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT TERMINATED IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO REIMBURSE CERTAIN EXPENSES OF PRIVET UP TO $3.7 MILLION

* HARDINGE SAYS IF MERGER DEAL WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, PRIVET TO PAY CO “REVERSE” FEE OF $14.6 MILLION - SEC FILING

* HARDINGE - IF MERGER DEAL WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CONDITIONS, PRIVET TO REIMBURSE CERTAIN EXPENSES OF CO UP TO $3.7 MILLION Source text: (bit.ly/2Ga2O7e) Further company coverage: