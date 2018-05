May 22 (Reuters) - Hardinge Inc:

* HARDINGE STOCKHOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH PRIVET

* HARDINGE INC - SHARES OF HARDINGE COMMON STOCK WILL BE DELISTED FROM NASDAQ UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER

* HARDINGE INC - MERGER IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED ON OR ABOUT MAY 25, 2018