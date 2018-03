March 23 (Reuters) - Harel Mallac & Co Ltd:

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 210.2 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 114.9 MILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO‍​

* FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP REVENUE 3.99 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 3.73 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO ‍​

* HAREL MALLAC & CO - KEY PRIORITY FOR 2018 IS IMPROVEMENT OF OPERATIONAL RESULTS Source: bit.ly/2G7kFMg Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)