BRIEF-Hareon Solar Sees Net Loss In 2017, Faces Risks Of Listing Suspension

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hareon Solar Technology Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT AND UNITS HAVE A COMBINED 425.8 MILLION YUAN OVERDUE LOANS AS OF JAN 30, 2017

* SAYS IT EXPECTS 2017 NET LOSS TO WIDEN TO 2.37-2.84 BILLION YUAN FROM 1.18 BILLION YUAN YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT, UNITS SUED IN SEVEN CASES, INVOLVING 1.1 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT FACES RISKS OF LISTING SUSPENSION AS AUDITOR GAVE DISCLAIMER OF OPINION IN ITS 2016 AUDIT REPORT Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2noLQds; bit.ly/2noLSSC; bit.ly/2DMlRaW; bit.ly/2GwIcqS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)