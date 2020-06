June 2 (Reuters) - Hargreaves Services PLC:

* HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC - NET DEBT AT 31 MAY 2020 WAS £27.3M

* HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC - BOARD HAS DECIDED TO CEASE ALL COAL MINING OPERATIONS BY JULY 2020

* HARGREAVES SERVICES PLC - EFFECT OF DECISION WILL BE TO INCUR EXCEPTIONAL COST OF £3.7M IN YEAR ENDED 31 MAY 2020