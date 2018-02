BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Expects Ongoing Annual Cash Savings Of $65 Mln To $75 Mln After 2020

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc:

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - ‍ EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MILLION TO $75 MILLION AFTER 2020 ON PLAN TO IMPROVE MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS, COST STRUCTURE​

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC - ‍ EXPECTS PLAN TO IMPROVE ITS MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS AND COST STRUCTURE TO BE COMPLETED BY MID-2019 - SEC FILING​

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - EXPECTS TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, OTHER CONSOLIDATION COSTS OF $170 MILLION TO $200 MILLION RELATED TO PLAN TO IMPROVE MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON SAYS EXPECTS MAJOR COST COMPONENTS OF PLAN TO INCLUDE EMPLOYEE TERMINATIONS, ACCELERATED DEPRECIATION, AMONG OTHERS