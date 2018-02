Feb 5 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc:

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON, INC. INCREASES DIVIDEND, ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION

* ‍APPROVED A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.37 PER SHARE FOR Q1 OF 2018 ON FEB. 2, 2018​

* ‍BOARD AUTHORIZED COMPANY TO REPURCHASE UP TO 15 MILLION SHARES OF HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC COMMON STOCK​

* SAYS BOARD AUTHORIZATION IS IN ADDITION TO EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION APPROVED IN FEBRUARY 2016