BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Reports Q1 Revenue $1.54 Bln Versus $1.5 Bln

April 24 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc:

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE $1.54 BILLION VERSUS $1.5 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.90 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* CONFIRMED FULL-YEAR SHIPMENT GUIDANCE

* IN Q2, COMPANY EXPECTS TO SHIP APPROXIMATELY 67,500 TO 72,500 MOTORCYCLES

* COMPANY NOW EXPECTS 2018 HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY

* QTRLY WORLDWIDE RETAIL SALES DECREASED 7.2 PERCENT

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON-CONTINUES TO EXPECT TO INCUR RESTRUCTURING, CONSOLIDATION COSTS $170 MILLION TO $200 MILLION,CAPITAL INVESTMENT OF ABOUT $75 MILLION THROUGH 2019

* EXPECTS ONGOING ANNUAL CASH SAVINGS OF $65 MILLION TO $75 MILLION AFTER 2020

* SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 OPERATING MARGIN AS A PERCENT OF REVENUE TO BE APPROXIMATELY 9.5 TO 10.5 PERCENT

* NOW EXPECTS HARLEY-DAVIDSON FINANCIAL SERVICES OPERATING INCOME TO BE FLAT TO DOWN MODESTLY FOR FULL-YEAR 2018

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - CONSIDERING PROLONGED SOFTNESS IN U.S. INDUSTRY AND UNTAPPED POTENTIAL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKETS, CO IS CRAFTING STRATEGY ACCELERANTS

* SEES FOR FULL-YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $250 MILLION TO $270 MILLION

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $1.23 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* INTERNATIONAL RETAIL MOTORCYCLE SALES WERE UP 0.2 PERCENT IN Q1 OF 2018

* QTRLY U.S. RETAIL SALES WERE DOWN 12.0 PERCENT

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - REFINING PLANS AND IN SUMMER INTENDS TO REVEAL SIGNIFICANT ADDITIONAL STEPS TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION THROUGH 2022