BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Says Continued Spread Of COVID-19 Has Led To Supply Chain Destabilization, Facility Closures, Workforce Disruption

March 26 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc:

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC - CONTINUED SPREAD OF COVID-19 HAS LED TO SUPPLY CHAIN DESTABILIZATION, FACILITY CLOSURES, WORKFORCE DISRUPTION

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC - COMPANY’S OPERATIONS HAVE ALREADY EXPERIENCED DISRUPTION DUE TO CONDITIONS SURROUNDING COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - AS A RESULT OF UNCERTAINTY SURROUNDING MAGNITUDE AND DURATION OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC, COMPANY IS WITHDRAWING ALL GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - IF MOTORCYCLE PRODUCTION OPERATIONS ARE DISRUPTED FOR EXTENDED PERIOD, ABILITY TO SUPPLY & SELL MOTORCYCLES WILL LIKELY BE IMPACTED

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC - HAS NOT MADE ANY DISCRETIONARY REPURCHASES OF ITS COMMON STOCK SINCE END OF 2019.