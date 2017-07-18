FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says disappointed by magnitude of industry softening in qtr - Conf Call
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 18, 2017 / 2:18 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Harley-Davidson says disappointed by magnitude of industry softening in qtr - Conf Call

2 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - Harley-davidson Inc

* Says disappointed by the magnitude of industry softening in the quarter- conf call

* says continues to expect growth in international markets in H2 - conf call

* Will need to reduce planned production in 2017, requiring hourly workforce reduction at some U.S. manufacturing plants - conf call

* says Australia And Japan new retail motorcycle sales down; demand up in emerging markets despite tax impact and demonitization in India - conf call

* says qtrly U.S. new retail dealer inventory down approximately 7,200 motorcycles year./year. - conf call

* says as a result of "tough" market conditions in the United States, co plans aggressive cost management in the near term - conf call

* says underlying demand remains strong in EMEA - conf call

* for remainder of year, expect y-o-y retail sales rates to improve over h1 of year behind increased marketing investment focused on growing ridership in U.S.

* retail sales in Latin America were down 8.5% in Q2 compared to last year driven by declines in Mexico partially offset by gains in Brazil - conf call

* says not looking to cut new bike prices in face of lower used bike prices - conf call

* on acquisition opportunities says co not going to close doors on growing ridership - conf call Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.