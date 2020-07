BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Says Sales Have Increased Sequentially Since April - Conf Call

July 28 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc:

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON SAYS SALES HAVE INCREASED SEQUENTIALLY SINCE APRIL - CONF CALL

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON SAYS BALANCING SUPPLY AND DEMAND, INVENTORY MANAGEMENT WILL HAVE IMPACT ON RETAIL SALES- CONF CALL

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON SAYS STILL EVALUATING WHICH INTERNATIONAL MARKETS TO EXIT- CONF CALL

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON SAYS HAS AND WILL CONTINUE TO BENEFIT FROM INTEREST SPARKED BY COVID-19 IN AUTO ACTIVITIES - CONF CALL

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON SAYS PRICES FOR PRE-OWNED BIKES ROSE 6% IN Q2 - CONF CALL Further company coverage: (Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)