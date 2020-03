BRIEF-Harley-Davidson Temporarily Suspending U.S. Production

March 18 (Reuters) - Harley-Davidson Inc:

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING U.S. PRODUCTION

* CLOSED ITS PILGRIM ROAD POWERTRAIN OPERATIONS FACILITY THIS AFTERNOON AFTER AN EMPLOYEE TESTED POSITIVE FOR COVID-19

* MAJORITY OF ITS U.S. PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES WILL BE ON TEMPORARY LAYOFF WITH MEDICAL BENEFITS

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - FACILITIES TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING PRODUCTION ARE YORK VEHICLE OPERATIONS IN PENNSYLVANIA

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON -TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING MAJORITY OF PRODUCTION AT ITS U.S. MANUFACTURING FACILITIES BEGINNING THIS EVENING, MARCH 18, THROUGH MARCH 29

* HARLEY-DAVIDSON - FACILITIES TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING PRODUCTION ALSO WISCONSIN FACILITIES TOMAHAWK OPERATIONS AND PILGRIM ROAD POWERTRAIN OPERATIONS

* ALL HARLEY-DAVIDSON SPONSORED EVENTS HAVE BEEN CANCELLED UNTIL MID-APRIL