May 4 (Reuters) - Samsung Electronics Co Ltd:

* HARMAN - ENTERED MULTI-YEAR, GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP WITH ROCHE TO CREATE DIGITAL THERAPEUTIC PLATFORM FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH AUTISM SPECTRUM DISORDER

* HARMAN - CO, ROCHE TO ALSO SEEK TO EXPAND PLATFORM FOR DEVELOPMENT OF OTHER DIGITAL HEALTH PRODUCTS ACROSS MULTIPLE THERAPEUTIC AREAS