April 30 (Reuters) - Harmonic Inc:

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE ABOUT $5.0 MILLION

* QTRLY GAAP REVENUE OF $90.1 MILLION, UP 9% YEAR OVER YEAR

* QUARTER END BACKLOG AND DEFERRED REVENUE OF $224.4 MILLION, UP 21.8% YEAR OVER YEAR

* SEES 2018 LOSS PER SHARE BETWEEN $0.69 AND $0.21

* SEES Q2 NON-GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 TO EPS OF $0.02

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EPS BETWEEN A LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.22 TO EPS OF $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)