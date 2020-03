March 10 (Reuters) - Harmonicare Medical Holdings Ltd :

* EXPECTED THAT HOSPITALS OPERATED BY GROUP WILL EXPERIENCE DELAY IN RESUMING THEIR NORMAL OPERATION DUE TO COVID-19

* NUMBER OF PATIENTS REDUCED SHARPLY, LEADING TO TO SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN PERFORMANCE OF HOSPITALS OPERATED BY COEXPECTED DECLINE IN PERFORMANCE AS A RESULT OF ADMINISTRATIVE MEASURES ARISING FROM EPIDEMIC IS TEMPORARY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: