BRIEF-Harmony Adopts Covid-19 Prevention Measures Across All Operations

March 18 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :

* JSE: HAR - HARMONY ADOPTS COVID-19 PREVENTION MEASURES ACROSS ALL OPERATIONS

* HARMONY GOLD - ROLLED OUT RISK MANAGEMENT STRATEGIES INCLUDING IMPLEMENTATION OF STRICT COVID-19 PREVENTION MEASURES ACROSS ALL OF ITS OPERATIONS

* HARMONY GOLD - COMPANY’S OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED TO DATE FROM VIRUS

* HARMONY GOLD - COLLABORATING WITH OTHER MINING COS ON POTENTIAL REGIONALISATION, SYNERGIES, SUCH AS POTENTIAL POOLING OF FACILITIES FOR QUARANTINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: