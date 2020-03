BRIEF-Harmony Gold Expects To Produce 650kg-700kg Of Gold In S. Africa During Lockdown

March 31 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :

* HARMONY GOLD - ALL NINE OF COMPANY’S UNDERGROUND MINES IN SOUTH AFRICA HAVE CEASED MINING AND ARE NOW ON CARE AND MAINTENANCE

* HARMONY GOLD - IT IS ANTICIPATED THAT HARMONY WILL ONLY PRODUCE BETWEEN 650KG TO 700KG OF GOLD IN SOUTH AFRICA DURING 21-DAY LOCKDOWN PERIOD

* HARMONY GOLD - ALL EXPLORATION AND CAPITAL PROJECTS HAVE BEEN SUSPENDED.

* HARMONY GOLD - HIDDEN VALLEY WILL CONTINUE TO MINE IN LINE WITH ITS PLAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: