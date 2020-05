BRIEF-Harmony Gold Mining Withdraws Annual Production Guidance Of 1.4moz For FY20

May 6 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd:

* JSE: HAR - OPERATIONAL UPDATE FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020

* HARMONY GOLD- OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW MARGIN FOR NINE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2020 MORE THAN DOUBLED TO 13% FROM 6% FOR 9 MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2019

* HARMONY GOLD - FOR NINE MONTHS, HARMONY’S ALL-IN SUSTAINING UNIT COSTS WERE 14.5% HIGHER AT R622 458/KG

* HARMONY GOLD - FOR NINE MONTHS, TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 8.5% LOWER AT 30 814KG (OR 990 691OZ)

* HARMONY GOLD - AT END OF QUARTER, HARMONY HAD COMBINED CASH BALANCES OF R1.65 BILLION (US$ 92 MILLION)

* HARMONY GOLD - DECIDED TO WITHDRAW OUR ANNUAL PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 1.4MOZ FOR FY20 AS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED

* HARMONY GOLD - TALKS WITH PNG GOVERNMENT ON SECURING SPECIAL MINING LEASE FOR WAFI-GOLPU PROJECT WERE DELAYED DURING 2019 BY NATIONAL COURT STAY ORDER

* HARMONY GOLD - DURING APRIL 2020, WE MANAGED SALES OF ABOUT 1 TONNE OF GOLD IN SOUTH AFRICA

* HARMONY GOLD - RESUMMPTION OF TALKS WITH PNG GOVERNMENT ON SECURING SPECIAL MINING LEASE FOR WAFI-GOLPU PROJECT CONSTRAINED DUE TO COVID-19