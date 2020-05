May 20 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd:

* JSE: HAR - HARMONY REPORTS TWO POSITIVE COVID-19 CASES AT KALGOLD

* HARMONY GOLD - WHILE MINING AT KALGOLD LARGELY BEEN SUSPENDED, PLANT CONTINUES TO OPERATE & EMPLOYEES TESTED NEGATIVE FOR VIRUS HAVE RETURNED TO WORK

* HARMONY GOLD - CONFIRMS 2 EMPLOYEES OF CONTRACTOR AT CO'S KALGOLD GOLD MINE TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS