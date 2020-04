BRIEF-Harmony Gold Says Quarter On Quarter Gold Production Was 8% Lower

April 20 (Reuters) - Harmony Gold Mining Company Ltd :

* HARMONY GOLD - TO END OF APRIL 2020, OPERATIONS AT OUR UNDERGROUND MINES WILL RESUME AND WILL BE CONDUCTED AT A REDUCED CAPACITY OF NOT MORE THAN 50%

* HARMONY GOLD - ANTICIPATES THAT IT WILL TAKE UP TO FIVE WORKING DAYS TO RESTART ITS UNDERGROUND OPERATIONS

* HARMONY GOLD - ABOUT 55% INCREASE IN OPERATING FREE CASH FLOW MARGIN EXPECTED FOR QUARTER ENDED 31 MARCH, COMPARED WITH QUARTER ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019

* HARMONY GOLD - TOTAL GOLD PRODUCTION QUARTER ON QUARTER, WAS APPROXIMATELY 8% LOWER

* HARMONY GOLD - AVERAGE RECOVERED GRADE AT UNDERGROUND OPERATIONS IN SOUTH AFRICA WAS ABOUT 7% HIGHER QUARTER ON QUARTER

* HARMONY GOLD - ROLLING FORWARD MAJORITY OF HEDGE TRANSACTIONS MATURING FROM MIDDLE OF APRIL UP TO END OF MAY 2020, INTO FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF NEW FY

* HARMONY GOLD - HIDDEN VALLEY MINE IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS CONTINUED TO OPERATE DURING COVID-19 STATE OF EMERGENCY DECLARED IN THAT COUNTRY

* HARMONY GOLD - NOT COMMITTING TO ANY NEW DEBT FACILITIES