BRIEF-Harpoon Therapeutics Presents Interim Phase 1 Data From An Ongoing Dose Escalation Trial For The Psma-Targeting Tritac® Hpn424

* HARPOON THERAPEUTICS PRESENTS INTERIM PHASE 1 DATA FROM AN ONGOING DOSE ESCALATION TRIAL FOR THE PSMA-TARGETING TRITAC® HPN424 AT THE ASCO20 VIRTUAL SCIENTIFIC PROGRAM

* HARPOON THERAPEUTICS - INITIAL SAFETY DATA SHOWED HPN424 GENERALLY WELL-TOLERATED, & CYTOKINE-RELATED ADVERSE EVENTS HAVE BEEN TRANSIENT & MANAGEABLE

* HARPOON THERAPEUTICS - SIGNALS OF CLINICAL ACTIVITY INCLUDE MULTIPLE PATIENTS REMAINING ON STUDY FOR MORE THAN 24 WEEKS, AND SERUM PSA DECLINES