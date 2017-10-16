FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Harris Corp awarded $133 million US Navy and Australian F/A-18 Electronic Warfare Contract
October 16, 2017 / 1:13 PM / in 4 days

BRIEF-Harris Corp awarded $133 million US Navy and Australian F/A-18 Electronic Warfare Contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Harris Corp

* Harris Corp awarded $133 million US Navy and Australian F/A-18 Electronic Warfare Contract

* Harris Corp - ‍contract was awarded during Q1 of Harris’ fiscal 2018​

* Harris - ‍deliveries to U.S. Navy and to Australia through U.S. Government’s Foreign Military Sales Program are expected to be complete by May 2020​

* Harris - co to manufacture, deliver ALQ-214(V)4/5 Integrated Defensive Electronic Countermeasures (IDECM) jammers for the F/A-18C/D/E/F variants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

