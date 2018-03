March 22 (Reuters) - Harris Corp:

* HARRIS CORPORATION AWARDED $161 MILLION F/A-18 ELECTRONIC WARFARE SYSTEM CONTRACT; RECOGNIZED FOR 20 YEARS OF 100% ON-TIME DELIVERIES

* HARRIS CORP - AWARD IS IN ADDITION TO $133 MILLION PRODUCTION LOT AWARD RECEIVED IN Q1 OF FISCAL 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: