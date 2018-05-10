BRIEF-Harris Corp Gets 9.44 Bln Rupees Contract From Airports Authority Of India

May 10 (Reuters) - Harris Corp:

* SAYS AIRPORTS AUTHORITY OF INDIA (AAI) GIVES CO A 15-YEAR, 9.44 BILLION RUPEES CONTRACT

* CONTRACT FOR CO TO SERVE AS PRIME CONTRACTOR, SYSTEMS INTEGRATOR FOR AAI'S FUTURISTIC TELECOMMUNICATIONS INFRASTRUCTURE INITIATIVE Source text - Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has been selected to modernize India's air traffic management communications infrastructure and support one of the world's fastest growing aviation markets – which is expected to double in size over the next 10 years. The announcement was made during a contract signing held at the 6th U.S.-India Aviation Summit, May 9-11, at the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Mumbai. The Airports Authority of India (AAI), which owns and maintains 129 airports, awarded Harris a 15-year, Rs 944 Crore ($141 million) contract to serve as the prime contractor and systems integrator for AAI's Futuristic Telecommunications Infrastructure initiative. The initiative will upgrade network operations, enhance security, and improve the performance, reliability and quality of India's air traffic management (ATM) network, while reducing telecommunications costs.