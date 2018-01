BRIEF-Harris Corp Reports Qtrly EPS From Continuing Operations Of $1.15 GAAP And $1.67 Non-GAAP

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Harris Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS SOLID FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS WITH STRONG REVENUE GROWTH

* Q2 REVENUE $1.54 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.49 BILLION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS WAS $1.15 GAAP AND $1.67 NON-GAAP

* Q2 RESULTS IMPACTED BY $52 MILLION ONE-TIME, NON-CASH WRITE-DOWN OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS

* Q2 RESULTS ALSO IMPACTED BY $26 MILLION LOWER TAX RATE BENEFIT FROM ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOB ACT 2017

* SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE IN A RANGE OF $6.08 BILLION - 6.14 BILLION, UP 3 - 4% FROM FISCAL 2017

* SEES FY 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.78 TO $5.98 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.30 TO $6.50 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* SEES FISCAL 2018 SHARE REPURCHASES OF $200 MILLION

* SEES FISCAL 2018 FREE CASH FLOW OF ABOUT $900 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.08, REVENUE VIEW $6.09 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.08, REVENUE VIEW $6.09 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.39 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S