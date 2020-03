BRIEF-Harrow Health Says Still Have No Interest In Or Need To Sell Co's Stock To Raise Capital

March 13 (Reuters) - Harrow Health Inc:

* HARROW HEALTH INC - STILL HAVE NO INTEREST IN OR NEED TO SELL CO’S STOCK TO RAISE CAPITAL

* HARROW HEALTH INC - NOT EXPECTING DISRUPTIONS IN ITS BUSINESS OR SUPPLY CHAIN AS A RESULT OF RECENT COVID-19 VIRUS CONCERNS

* HARROW HEALTH INC - BELIEVES IT HAS AMPLE SUPPLIES, AND ACCESS TO SUPPLIES, FOR DURATION OF 2020 AND, IN MOST CASES, INTO 2021

* HARROW HEALTH - "HAS BEEN IN CONTACT WITH ITS INSURANCE PROVIDER AND BELIEVES IT HAS ADEQUATE COVERAGE THROUGH ITS VARIOUS RISK MANAGEMENT POLICIES"