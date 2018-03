March 19 (Reuters) - Bloomsbury Publishing Plc:

* BLOOMSBURY - THAT FOR YEAR ENDED 28 FEB 2018, WHILE REVENUES ARE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS, PROFITS WILL BE WELL AHEAD OF BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* ‍FY NET CASH BALANCE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE AROUND £25M, SIGNIFICANTLY AHEAD OF EXPECTATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: