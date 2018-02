BRIEF-Harsco Corporation Q4 Revenue Rose 26 Percent To $455 Million

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp:

* ORATION REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING ITEMS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 26 PERCENT TO $455 MILLION

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.42 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS INCLUDING ITEMS

* 2018 GAAP AND ADJUSTED OPERATING INCOME EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO BE BETWEEN $150 MILLION TO $170 MILLION

* 2018 FREE CASH FLOW ANTICIPATED WITHIN A RANGE OF $80 MILLION AND $100 MILLION

* 2018 GAAP AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE EXPECTED BETWEEN $0.97 AND $1.14

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S