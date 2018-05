May 21 (Reuters) - Harsco Corp:

* HARSCO RENEWS AND EXTENDS LOGISTICS AND PACKAGING CONTRACT WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE (AMAL) IN FRANCE

* HARSCO - AWARDED 4 NEW LOGISTICS & PACKAGING CONTRACTS - WITH ARCELORMITTAL ATLANTIQUE & LORRAINE