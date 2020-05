May 18 (Reuters) - Hartalega Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 777.9 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 90.3 MILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 683.2 MILLION RGT

* DECLARED THIRD INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 2.05 SEN/SHARE SINGLE TIER

* GROUP’S ANNUAL INSTALLED CAPACITY EXPECTED TO INCREASE TO 43.7 BILLION PIECES BY FY2022 Source text :bit.ly/3cIoAQc Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)