Feb 11 (Reuters) - Hartalega Holdings Bhd:

* QTRLY REVENUE 796.6 MILLION RGT

* YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 723.4MLN RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 119.8MLN RGT

* DECLARED A SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 1.8 SEN PER SHARE SINGLE TIER

* ANNUAL INSTALLED CAPACITY EXPECTED TO INCREASE FROM 36.6 BILLION PIECES TO 44.7 BILLION PIECES BY FY2022 Source text here Further company coverage: