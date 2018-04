April 3 (Reuters) - Harte Gold Corp:

* HARTE GOLD PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* CURRENTLY EXPLORING FINANCING ALTERNATIVES TO FUND REMAINING CONSTRUCTION CAPITAL & WORKING CAPITAL FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS OF OPERATIONS

* GOT TERM SHEETS FOR PROJECT DEBT AND/OR GOLD LOANS FROM PROJECT FINANCE & ALTERNATIVE RESOURCE LENDERS, EVALUATING THESE PROPOSALS